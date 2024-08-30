Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Today’s gray skies match our mood as we prepare to say goodbye forever to Williamsburg’s beloved Crest Hardware. We spoke to the Franquinha family about their store’s legacy and what the community support has meant to them over the years—check it out here.

The city’s health department has shut down the Grand Street location of Angels Cafe—they’re working to reopen.

There’s a new art show at Land to Sea. Get your tickets to Zaab Zaab’s celebration of all things pandan (for more weekend ideas, check out our roundup here). Japanese cafe Kijitora has experienced some viral success lately.

A barge caught on fire on the Queens side of Newtown Creek, but Greenpoint residents witnessed the smoke and flames.

Are you looking for love? A new project in McCarren Park gives locals a chance to turn the dating app swipe into a more tactile experience. Eavesdrop will host a one-day pop-up with the Manhattan restaurant C as in Charlie next week.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

Authorities discovered the body of 30-year-old Damani Alexander in Newtown Creek, the third young man to be found dead in the creek after spending the night at a local music venue. Greenpointers wishes to express our deepest sympathies to Alexander’s family.

In and around North Brooklyn

CBS News has additional details about the circumstances surrounding Damani Alexander’s death.

Cyclists took to McGuinness Boulevard to protest the decision to scrap the street’s redesign.