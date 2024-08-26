Check the calendar nearly any day at Williamsburg’s Land to Sea (402 Graham Ave.) and you’re almost guaranteed to find a cool event going on. From jazz bands to mahjong nights, the cafe and creative space regularly hosts fun community events.

If you’ve stopped by the space recently, you might have noticed the walls have been decked out with a new array of works across different mediums and amterials. The works are from a group art show entitled “New Beginnings,” featuring the work of twenty artists from BUCK’s Asian Employee Resource Group (ERG) APAC@BUCK. BUCK is a global-design firm who helped produce and back the employee-led show.

Works on display at Land to Sea. Image courtesy of BUCK.

According to a press release, “‘NEW BEGINNINGS’ celebrates the Year of the Dragon, symbolizing change, opportunity, and rebirth. This theme encapsulates the journey of pursuing dreams and transforming them into reality. The show explores the diversity of visual media, individual experiences, and Asian identities from the perspectives of twenty BUCK artists spanning three studio locations (New York, Los Angeles, and Sydney) and six departments.”

More than just an artistic outlet, the show also gives back to a good cause, with a portion of each benefiting non-profit organizations chosen by each artist, including Heart of Dinner and A21.

The show started on July 18 and will be on view through September 30.

And if you’re a local artist hoping to find a space to display your work, stay tuned for more announcements about shows and opportunities at @landtoseany on Instagram.