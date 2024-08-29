Greenpoint cocktail bar Eavesdrop (674 Manhattan Ave.) is hosting a pop-up from C as in Charlie, a Manhattan restaurant that serves a playful mashup of Korean and American small plates.

C as in Charlie, a Michelin Guide recommendation, is the brainchild of childhood best friends David JoonWoo Yun, Steve JaeWoo Choi and Eric JaeHo Choi. As Korean immigrants who grew up in Atlanta, they opened the restaurant as a tribute to their upbringing. Their food is inspired by early memories of eating traditional Korean dishes that were adapted with American ingredients.

C as in Charlie owners David JoonWoo Yun, Steve JaeWoo Choi and Eric JaeHo Choi. Photo: Tim Dongho Yun

For one day, on Thursday, September 5, the trio is bringing this fun mashup of Korean and American cuisine to Greenpoint. Chef Eric Choi will serve up favorites like Seoul’sbury steak and baby back pork ribs, and Eavesdrop has created a menu of special Korean-influenced cocktails to pair with plates.

Over Eavesdrop’s excellent sound system, DJ mdnghtdiningclub will play Korean pop music from the 1980’s and 1990’s.

C as in Charlie’s Seoul’sbury steak. Photo: Tim Dongho Yun

“We’ve been wanting to bring a taste of C as in Charlie to Brooklyn for a while, and as fans of Eavesdrop, it felt like the perfect fit,” Chef Eric Choi told Greenpointers.

“We’re excited to join forces with them to serve up some of our favorite C as in Charlie hits alongside specialty Korean-influenced cocktails by Eavesdrop and 80s-90s Korean pop music courtesy of our friend mdnghtdiningclub.”

Reservations are available for next Thursday on Resy starting at 7 p.m., and walk-ins will be available in the back garden.