Williamsburg’s Zaab Zaab (208 Grand St.) is hosting a one-day pop-up in collaboration with other Southeast Asian brands this Saturday, August 31 to once again celebrate “all things pandan,” with sweet and savory food and drinks. The pop-up, called Pandan Project 2.0, is the second pandan-focused pop-up at Zaab Zaab; the first was this past June.

Zaab Zaab is a Thai restaurant that used to be called Tiger Prawn and rebranded in 2022. Other collaborators at Pandan Project 2.0 include Honeycakes, a Brooklyn-based home bakery; Moonman, a purveyor of coconut-based kaya jam; and Vietnamese coffee brand, Kinhfolk.

Chef Bryan Chunton’s pandan onion smash burger. Photo: Zaab Zaab

Pandan is a tropical plant that grows in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand. The herb has a unique, sweet aroma with hints of grass, vanilla, and coconut and is used in both sweet and savory dishes.

Pandan Project 2.0 will celebrate this “magical green herb” on Saturday with several special food and drink offerings. Chef Bryan Chunton, a James Beard semi-finalist and the owner of Zaab Zaab and Manhattan’s Zaab Burger, will be cooking up pandan onion smash burgers, fried sun-dried pork with pandan, and pandan rice crepe dumplings.

For those with a sweet tooth, Moonman is offering pandan and ube kaya toast and pandan tiramisu, while Honeycakes is making pandan coconut honey cake with mango and mochi. Zaab Zaab will offer a parfait with pandan sticky rice and mango. Attendees can also try Kinhfolk’s pandan coconut latte and Zaab Zaab’s pandan milkshake.

Pandan Project 2.0 will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 31. Tickets, which can be purchased on Eventbrite, cost $5.04 and include a $2.04 fee. The remaining $3 will be deducted from the bill on the day of the event.