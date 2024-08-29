Ayaha Otsuka was only 19 years old when she made the bold decision to move from her hometown in Nagoya, Japan to New York City. Initially arriving in the city with the dream of becoming a dancer, she worked multiple jobs, from being a barista to managing café and restaurant operations, and gained a wealth of knowledge and an understanding of the coffee and food industry.

With time, to her surprise, her passion for coffee and food grew immensely, Ayaha felt the pull to create something of her own. In 2022, Ayaha finally took the leap of opening the first location of KIJITORA (578 Driggs Ave) in Williamsburg. As she recalled, the first year of being in the coffee business is anything but easy.

The interior of KIJITORA. Photo: Abbie Sawyer.

“We started out sharing a store front with a clothing store, when people walked by, they wouldn’t even think there is a cafe,” Ayaha explained the difficulty to stand out, especially when the coffee scene in New York is exceptionally competitive, and the risks were high maintaining the business. Luckily, after a year of running the cafe, things at KIJITORA started to turn around for the better.

In 2023, with the success of the first KIJITORA location, Ayaha decided to open the second location of KIJITORA East in East Williamsburg (309 Graham Ave). The larger space allowed Ayaha more freedom to design and craft the cafe, including the addition of a more extensive food menu. Drawing on her Japanese heritage and her love for nature, she designed the café to be functional yet minimal, with earth tones and natural materials, creating a space of warmth and comfort.

The menu at KIJITORA is a reflection of Ayaha’s Japanese background and her extensive experiences in the food and drinks industry. For Ayaha, the quality of the ingredients is crucial, with an emphasis on natural flavors. Clearly, her dedication to quality also resonated with the customers. In the past few months, KIJITORA has been gaining traction through numerous TikToks featuring their strawberry matcha latte which includes fresh strawberry syrup made in house and high quality matcha to make this drink irresistible.

Kijitora owner Ayaha Otsuka. Photo: Abbie Sawyer.

“Although I am extremely grateful for everyone’s love for our matcha drinks, I do want to point out the commitment we have for our coffee as well,” Ayaha comments on the recent attention that KIJITORA has received. The coffee menu features beans sourced from local roasters whom Ayaha had been working closely with even before KIJITORA. Alongside the coffee, KIJITORA offers a selection of Japanese-inspired drinks, pastries, and food like grilled cheese with house made shokupan.

KIJITORA has also become a space for those seeking a moment of peace during their busy schedules, a place where they can slow down, grab a bite and savor their drinks. As we discussed future plans for KIJITORA, Ayaha is filled with many different ideas, such as including community event collaborations, expanding the menu even more creatively, or even the potential of a third location. No matter what direction Ayaha will take, KIJITORA will remain a beloved space that fosters community and connections through food, drinks, and culture.

Abbie Sawyer is a Chinese-American photographer based in Brooklyn, NY. She uses photography as her creative outlet to connect with the people, environment, and the experiences around her.

E-mail: [email protected]

Instagram: abbie.sawyer

Website: www.abbieysawyer.com