Greenpoint’s Pan Pan Vino Vino (120 Norman Ave.) is a bakery by day and wine bar by night. During the day, Pan Pan offers a seasonal selection of unique pastries and breads like guava buns with cream cheese frosting and caraway rye loaves.

While pastry chef Sam Short focuses on creativity, Sbonisile Banda, known as Bo, is Pan Pan’s talented head baker who is behind the dough for croissants, guava buns and other danishes, as well as the breads.

Banda told Greenpointers that she could not do it with her “fabulous” team: Olivia, Morrow, Lizzy and Derek. (After talking to several team members at Pan Pan, it’s clear everyone is very supportive of one another!)

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Banda has shared her recipe for Madelines, which she makes with raspberries. Learn how to make Pan Pan’s Madelines below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Pan Pan’s Madelines

Ingredients

240 grams (1 cup) of buttermilk

2 large eggs

250 grams (about 1 1/4 cups) of sugar

300 grams (about 2.5 cups) of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

1 pinch of salt

150 grams (about 3/4 cup) of melted butter

Zest of 1 lemon (will be about 1 tablespoon)

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

50 grams (about 1/2 cup) of raspberries

Directions

Start by crushing the raspberries by hand. Then, set aside. Next, zest 1 lemon by using a microplane, zester, or grater. Hold the lemon in one hand and the tool in the other, and move the lemon back and forth over the grates, rotating as you go. (Grate only the yellow skin.) Then, set aside. Next, make the madelines. Start by melting butter and letting it cool. Then, set butter aside. Whisk together sugar, buttermilk and eggs, vanilla and zest. Then, mix in all the dry ingredients. Add the melted butter and mix till well incorporated. Fold in the raspberries. Spray madeline pan with non-stick spray or butter. Spoon batter in and bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 4 minutes. After 4 minutes, rotate the pan and bake for another 4 minutes. Remove from oven and enjoy.

NOTE: The batter also makes a great cake. If there’s enough left over, grease a 6 inch pan and bake a little summer cake.