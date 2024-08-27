In 2022, Angels Cafe was founded by Ana Maria Camejo and Francesco Tamburriello with a mantra of “eat good, do good” and a business model that includes giving a portion of their earnings to local volunteer-run nonprofit North Brooklyn Angels. They’ve been up and running at 103 N 7th Street ever since (and receiving positive reviews for both their breakfast sandwiches and mission) and opened another location at 288 Grand Street this past May.

However, the expansion hasn’t come without growing pains. Early this month, the Grand Street location was closed by order of the NYC Department of Health according to a notice on the door corroborated by online records. The records indicate violations totaling 57 points, ranging from pest-related concerns to missing hand-washing signs.

​When reached for comment, Camejo did confirm that the location and building is currently undergoing maintenance, so we’re hoping that brighter, more charitable, and more DOH-approved days are in their future.

Until then, Angels Cafe’s original N 7th location is still open for business — and maintains an A rating.

