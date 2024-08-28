A barge caught on fire near Newtown Creek last night, a scene that many Greenpointers witnessed on our side of the waterway.

A call came in around 9:20 p.m., and 60 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene shortly after. The FDNY reports that they used an excavator tool to help put out the fire, which they got under control by 2 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, and fire marshals are still investigating the cause.

The incident took place in the vicinity of 31-27 Greenpoint Avenue in Long Island City, and many local residents reported that they could see the smoke and flames.