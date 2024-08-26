Another sad death out of Newtown Creek.

Damani Alexander, 30, was discovered last month in Newtown Creek. He had spent the evening of July 28 at the Queens music venue Knockdown Center; his body was found on July 30. Authorities discovered his body close to 1260 Grand Street, in the East Williamsburg area.

“Little is known about Alexander’s final moments. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined his cause of death, and police are still investigating how and when he ended up in the creek, according to the NYPD,” Pix11 News reports.

Damani Alexander was discovered in Newtown Creek on July 30. Image courtesy of Harmony Funeral Home.

The outlet reports that Alexander’s mom said that her son indicated that he was in danger on the day of his disappearance.

Alexander’s death echoes two similar, but separate incidents that took place last summer. The bodies of Karl Clemente and John Castic were found in Newtown Creek after both men left Brooklyn Mirage. Both deaths were ultimately ruled as drowning, yet little else has come to light regarding the circumstances that might have led to those deaths. As of press time, the NYPD did not respond to our question about whether Alexander’s death was being investigated in connection to the other two deaths.

The deaths of Clemente and Castic sparked conversations about safety concerns in the industrial area, a popular nightlife destination. Patrons cited issues with poor cell service, lack of lighting, and influx of drivers pretending to be rideshares. According to the Pix11 story, venues have implemented some safety improvements based on what happened last year.