Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It was a week of lovely weather but also a week of not-so-lovely news.

For starters, Greenpoint’s beloved metal bar and venue Saint Vitus announced that it would be closing for good after a months-long hiatus.

Jungle Cafe and Poetica Coffee also announced their closures.

And they said he couldn’t do it, but Mayor Eric Adams found a way to bring the neighborhood together: his administration’s latest plan for McGuinness Boulevard pleases no one on either side of the issue.

But in any neighborhood as vibrant as ours, there are always some bright spots on the horizon. Bang Bang Bangkok offers a unique tasting menu in a unique setting (the space is designed to look like a bus). Exhibit Salon’s Hairaoke event is raising money for a good cause. Mochick Tea just opened a Greenpoint location.

Looking for something to do this weekend? Saturday’s Southside Block Party hopes to bring neighbors old and new together for a fun summer send-off. For more weekend ideas, check out our roundup here.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

In the spirit of journalism, HellGate rode down the McGuinness bike lane (spoiler—it was not smooth sailing).

For New York Groove members, check out this interview with The Mallard Drake’s owner Tony Petillo on his bar’s dunk tank.

As they get closer to saying goodbye for good, Crest Hardware got a New York Times write up.