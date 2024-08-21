Overdue for a haircut and dying to subject people to your rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody”? Why not do both at the same time? On Sunday, August 25, Exhibit Salon at 182 Driggs Avenue is hosting the best of both worlds with Hairaoke—and it’s in support of a good cause.

Hairaoke is pretty much exactly what it sounds like—a fusion of haircuts and karaoke—and proceeds will be supporting North Brooklyn Mutual Aid (which recently had to acquire a new fiscal sponsor after the dissolution of their previous, Open Collective Foundation, which impacted their funding and recurring donations). Haircuts are donation based starting at $50, which is definitely much cheaper than the going rate in the neighborhood these days, and a cut earns you one free turn on the mic. Otherwise, karaoke is a minimum $5 donation. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., a number of local hairdressers, both on Exhibit’s staff and from other salons in the city, will be volunteering their time and services by cutting and styling hair as well as serving as a captive karaoke audience.

Exhibit Salon is an inclusive, queer, and community-minded salon that practices environmental consciousness through vegan beauty products, carbon neutrality, and low-toxic color. They welcome all hair textures and types as well as genders.

Hairaoke bookings can be secured by emailing [email protected], texting 929-324-7526, or sending a DM on Instagram. If you just want to sing, you can just show up!