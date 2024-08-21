Poetica Coffee (142 Nassau Ave.) has closed its Greenpoint location after only a year and a half in business. Poetica, a small chain of coffeeshops, was founded in May 2020 and now has several locations scattered throughout Brooklyn, including two in Williamsburg at 561 Lorimer Street and 416 Kent Avenue.

Poetica Coffee’s Kent Avenue location in Williamsburg.

The small storefront at Greenpoint’s 142 Nassau has seen a lot of change over the past three years. Poetica opened their Nassau Avenue location in December 2022 after Clever Blend, another small chain of coffeeshops, closed their Greenpoint location after only six months.

In June 2022, the owner of Clever Blend reached out to Poetica’s founder, Parviz Mukhamadkulov, to see if Poetica wanted to take over because Clever Blend’s Park Slope location got too busy and the owners could not manage both shops.

Treats from Poetica’s Greenpoint location. Photo: Poetica

Now, once again, 142 Nassau is getting a new tenant. “Yes, we had to close, but an amazing business is replacing us, and we were very happy that we are handing it to an amazing business with amazing people,” Mukhamadkulov told Greenpointers.

The new tenant will be a pizzeria, but they do not feel ready to share more information with the community just yet and will make an announcement when they are ready.