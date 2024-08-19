While Thai and Thai-inspired restaurants are fairly abundant in Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Thai tasting menus are less so. Enter Bang Bang Bangkok — a new tasting menu of what they’re calling “neo-Thai fusion” cuisine.

Bang Bang Bangkok opened at 131 Grand Street in late July, taking over from Taqueria Mexico 2000 (which closed over the winter), and completely transforming the space, including an eye-catching cobalt blue exterior and interior dining room designed to look like you’re in a moving bus.

At the helm of Bang Bang Bangkok is restaurateur Jugkrwut “Jay” Borin, and anyone familiar with his other spots, Mao Mao and Jai Sang Ma, likely won’t be surprised by the dynamic design flair—Mao Mao is decked out with movie-theater seats, twinkling lights, and vintage decor while a projector plays old Thai movies and video clips; and Jai Sang Ma’s walls are lined with authentic vintage Thai posters and tapes. While in the “bus” at Bang Bang Bangkok, wraparound screens play videos of Bangkok to give the illusion of driving through the city.

The ten-course tasting menu is $155 and features their spin on dishes like som tum (a papaya salad), smoked duck, lobster croquettes, wagyu beef, and more designed by Sorakom “Chef Ram” Keawsamerta. Bang Bang Bangkok also has unique crafted cocktails and a wine and beer list.

For those fearing motion sickness, bar seats are also available featuring à la carte menu options. Bang Bang Bangkok is open from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays (excluding Mondays, when they’re closed) and 4:30 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Table booking is available on Resy.