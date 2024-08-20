After serving Greenpoint for a decade, vegan eatery Jungle Cafe (131 Greenpoint Ave.) is closing its doors.

Jungle Cafe made the announcement on Instagram at the end of last week, noting that they opened almost exactly 10 years ago “with a prayer and vision to bring delicious vegetarian food to the New York City community at a price everyone could afford.”

Jungle Cafe has not provided an exact closing date, but wrote that it will continue to serve customers for “next couple of weeks.”

The interior of Greenpoint’s Jungle Cafe. Photo: Jungle Cafe

Jungle Cafe seems to have fallen victim to the challenges of a post-pandemic restaurant scene as so many others have. The vegan eatery said that “the post covid climate has been challenging but we have been optimistic and we will remain optimistic and grateful through this final chapter.”

Jungle Cafe ended the announcement with gratitude toward the community. “So many of you are like family and we’d like to celebrate and honor our time together. We’re very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the magic of Jungle Cafe and we thank you for contributing to that magic,” they wrote.

One of Jungle Cafe’s vegan bowls. Photo: Jungle Cafe

Jungle Cafe has been known for its 100% vegan menu that includes items like tacos, burritos, burgers, salads, and hearty burrito bowls, plus a variety of appetizers like Beyond Beef empanadas and steamed Korean vegetable dumplings, hand-made by Kimchee Market (191 Greenpoint Ave.).

It’s been a difficult time for local vegan restaurants, with closures like Screamer’s Pizza and Terms of Endearment, but options like Next Stop Vegan (685 Manhattan Ave.) and Healthy as a Motha (234 Union Ave.) have recently opened.

Jungle Cafe has ample outdoor dining options on the sidewalk and in its newly-renovated backyard space, plus delivery and takeout. The restaurant is open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.