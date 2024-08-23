New Yorkers know how to throw a block party, and an upcoming one this weekend should be no exception.

Local Southside businesses, including Full Circle bar and Room N Boards, are teaming up this Saturday, August 24, for a block party, taking place on Grand Street between Roebling and Havemeyer. The day-long affair takes place from 12-9pm and will feature local DJs, dominoes, and plenty of live music.

And while all block parties are ostensibly meant to bring the community together, this one has a slightly more specific focus, with the goal of bridging the gap between old and new neighbors.

“We feel that because of the rapid growth and re-branding of the Williamsburg area, both residentially and commercially, there has been a divide of sorts between those that live and/or work here. A commodity that was so ever present for those who have been here for decades is seemingly gone,” a statement from the party’s organizers reads in part. “However, we firmly believe that everyone living and working here has something positive to offer each other…”

As the person who moderates the Greenpointers comment section, I can tell you: it’s a message we could all do well to take heed.