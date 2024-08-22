Mochick Tea, a fast casual boba tea spot with another location in Bensonhurst, just opened a Greenpoint storefront at 110 Nassau Avenue. The address most recently housed a Kennedy Fried Chicken location.

Like its name suggests, Mochick offers a variety of drink options, from classic milk teas to yogurt smoothies to lemonade. According to an online menu, some house specialties include a Nutella Milk Tea Swirl and Ube Cake Cream (for those not into dessert flavors, they also have plenty of fruit teas).

More than just tea, the menu includes food options as well. Much of the menu is concentrated on fried foods like Taiwanese popcorn chicken, Korean chicken wings, and takoyaki, a Japanese fried dough ball typically filled with octopus. Mochick also serves bento, burgers, onigiri, and mochi donuts.

The menu also includes some reasonably priced lunch combos, with burgers and sandwiches served with fries and a soda or fruit tea.