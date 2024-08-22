The heatwave is over (if you want it), so that calls for some local celebration. Whether your idea of fun is giving Crest Hardware a proper sendoff, mingling with critters in Newtown Creek, or playing mahjong, you’re sure to have a 10/10 weekend.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

SPANISH STORYTIME

Whether Spanish is your primary language or you’re trying to raise a bilingual little one, the Williamsburgh Public Library has you covered with Spanish Storytime. At 10:30 a.m., babies and toddlers from ages 0 to 5 can enjoy rhymes, songs, and stories in en español.

The event is free and no RSVP is required.

CREEK CRITTERS

Want to meet more of your neighbors? How about of the non-human variety? You’re in luck — from 4 to 7 p.m., Newtown Creek Alliance and Billion Oyster Project are leading a marine ecology exploration program for people of all ages. Meet at the Newtown Creek Nature Walk to interact with and learn about the critters who live in the infamous creek (fingers crossed for another dolphin sighting!).

The event is free, and you can reserve a spot here.

DROP-OFF MOVIE NIGHT

If you’re craving a few kid-free hours, PLAY Kids Greenpoint is hosting their last movie screening of the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. Kiddos 4 to 8 will be treated to a showing of the equally iconic and tearjerking Disney-Pixar film UP, following the story of widowed balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen as he ties thousands of balloons to his house to fly away to the South American wilderness…but not without some bumps along the way. The night features dinner, popcorn, and open (supervised) play. Early drop-off is also available at 4 p.m.

Pre-registration is $42 here.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

CREST FAREWELL FEST

The time has sadly come to officially say goodbye to our beloved Crest Hardware. From 2 to 8 p.m., come by for a fun (albeit bittersweet) and family-friendly day of live music, drinks, food from the Meat Hook, live art, Crest-themed flash tattoos, merch and more. Crest’s official last day (after 62 years of business!) will be next Friday, August 30. If you haven’t said your parting words, now is literally the time.

The event is free and no RSVP is required.

US OPEN KICKOFF PARTY

If the Olympics didn’t fully scratch your tennis itch, never fear! The US Open is just around the corner and you have a chance to get a head start on celebrating. From 2 to 8 p.m., the McCarren Tennis Association is hosting a kickoff party for a cause at BK Backyard Bar. Money raised from tickets and a portion of drink sales will support the McCarren Tennis Association in their work to install lights in four courts to extend play into the evenings. The party will feature tennis-themed festivities, Honey Deuces, raffles, music, and more.

Tickets are $15 and available here.

MAGIC: THE GATHERING TRADING POST AND BBQ

Update your MTG deck with a side of glizzies from 2 to 8 p.m. Frontier Games is hosting an afternoon of grilling, chilling, gaming, and trading for avids and new players alike. The event is BYO binder, and trading will be followed by the fan-favorite multiplayer Elder Dragon Highlander format for everyone to join in. Hot dogs and burgers will also be on the grill in the backyard for $3 and $4, respectively.

Tickets are $12.51 after fees and also include a complimentary booster pack; available here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

INTUITIVE COLLAGE

Exercise your creative muscles at Held Space from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Held Space’s founder will be leading free-wheeling, expressive collage creation culminating in group sharing and a brief restorative moment. Necessary supplies will be provided, but everyone is welcome to bring extra materials they may feel particularly inspired by, like books, magazines, or photos. Everyone will be seated on the floor, so comfy clothes are recommended. The session is donation based and any funds raised will contribute to moving expenses when Held Space moves to Java Studios next month.

RSVP and donate here.

SCRAPBOOKING

If you’re feeling particularly right-brained this Sunday, the crafts continue with Artful Souls and Wellness‘s Scrapbooking Hour. From 2 to 3 p.m., crafters of all ages can create scrapbooks and memory pages to document special moments and milestones — it’s basically an Instagram dump in real life. Scrap paper, decorative paper, washi tape, stamps, other necessary supplies will be provided, but you should bring your own photos and memorabilia (concert tickets, boarding passes, stickers, postcards, birth announcements, etc) to customize.

Entry is through a $10 suggested donation, register here.

MAHJONG AND LITE BITES

If you’ve ever wanted to learn mahjong, there’s pretty much no better opportunity than MAHJONG KING. From 2 to 8 p.m., pop-up kitchen collective Bé Bếp (specializing in modern and classic takes on Vietnamese and Chinese cuisine, primarily) is hosting an afternoon of food, flash tattoos, fun, and community at Mews (281 N 7th St). Bé Bếp will be serving chè (a Vietnamese fruit cocktail), grilled seafood, and longevity noodles. There will also be music from live DJs and flash tattoos from popular artists limbforest and gentle.oriental (music is for everyone, the tattoos are for ticket holders only), plus, of course, mahjong free play—all levels are welcome, and specific beginner tables will be set up with coaches circulating throughout.

Tickets are $49.87 after fees and available here.