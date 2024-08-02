Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Welcome to the weekend! It ought to be one for the books in our neighborhood, with the first ever McCarren Park Block Party taking place on Saturday, as well as other fun events coming up.

On Monday, we published our investigation into DKN Ready Mix, a local concrete batch plant that neighbors say regularly pollutes the area with dust and emissions, among other issues. Greenpoint’s local elected officials recently joined forces to ask New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation to look into their business practices.

A new mural commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising.

Williamsburg’s popular Campbell and Co. opened a Greenpoint location a few months ago, but they’re now fully in the swing of things. Asia Rice Noodles just rebranded as Ramen, Rice, and Noodles. The Greenpoint Film Festival is back, showing more films than ever before.

Sadly, Silk Road Cycles will soon close after 13 years.

Another armed robbery took place in Greenpoint, though no moped appears to be involved.

As always, we have another Community Cookbook recipe for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

Several outlets picked up our reporting on DKN Ready Mix, including Fox 5 NY.

Sunday service at the Greenpoint Library is BACK, BABY!

The New Yorker‘s Tables for Two hits up Greenpoint once again, this time at Caffè Panna.

Turns out the G train shuttle is pretty slow, who could have seen that coming???