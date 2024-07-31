Another armed robbery has taken place in Greenpoint, the NYPD confirmed to Greenpointers.

Around 10:10 p.m. on July 29, an unidentified perpetrator brandished a firearm and demanded a 38-year-old woman’s phone. The incident took place in the vicinity of Monitor Street and Engert Avenue.

There were no injuries or arrests. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Greenpoint and Williamsburg area has seen a number of armed robberies in the past few weeks, most often involving perpetrators riding on mopeds who target victims with expensive watches. The NYPD did not have a record of a moped involved with this particular incident.