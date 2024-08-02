A new mural highlighting the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising was just unveiled on Driggs Avenue. Outside of the music venue Warsaw (261 Driggs Ave.), the location could not be more fitting.

The mural pays tribute to the brave Polish resistance that fought against the Nazi occupation of Warsaw, a two-month long effort that started on August 1, 1944 and ended with the Nazis ultimately destroying the city as retaliation. The mural depicts 12 different participants who fled to United States. “This mural stands as a tribute to their bravery and the enduring spirit of a resilient Polish community —the heroes who lived & continue to live among us in Greenpoint,” the music venue wrote on Instagram.

Locals might remember that Warsaw used to have a similar mural that commemorated the uprising’s 70th anniversary, a mural that was sadly vandalized shortly after its unveiling, though community members quickly united to repaint it.

On Thursday, “[c]ommunity leaders and elected officials paid their respects at an emotional flag raising, as descendants of those heroes laid flowers at the ribbon cutting,” CBS News New York reports. All the more special, it’s also the only mural of its kind in the United States.