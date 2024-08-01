August is already here, but there’s no need to slip into back-to-school mode just yet. Soak up at least one more stress-free summer weekend celebrating amazing athletic feats, our library system, disco music, and more.

ALL WEEKEND

OLYMPIC WATCH PARTY

The Olympic games can be seen at bars throughout the neighborhood, including Turkey’s Nest Tavern (though they are cash only — there’s an ATM), Iona Bar, BK Backyard, and Banter Bar, to name a few. Grab a drink and catch your favorite sport on a global stage or get into something new like kayak cross.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

DISNEY POP TRIBUTE

If you’re in a nostalgic mood, head to queer spot Mary’s Bar starting at 10 p.m. for a That’s So Radio Disney pop tribute night as a salve for the millennial and zillennial soul. House DH Javmerci will be playing the hits of yesterday and today from former Disney stars like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, and more. Maybe they’ll even spin 2008 cult classic and No. 1 charting hit in El Salvador, “Sneakernight” by Vanessa Hudgens.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

McCARREN PARK BLOCK PARTY

Celebrate community, collaboration, and coalition during a neighborhood bash on Driggs Avenue between Lorimer and North 12th streets. (between the two sides of McCarren). Starting at 10 a.m., the block party with coincide with the usual Saturday Greenmarket to allow for even more space to mingle and enjoy a series of free activities. The party— organized by NBK Parks, NBK Open Streets, and local electeds with additional support from other community orgs—will feature a guided yoga practice, cyanotype project with the Demo Garden, art, music, games, and much more.

PEDAL TO PADDLE

Feeling inspired by the Olympics? Get nautical and join a Bike & Brew expedition benefitting the North Brooklyn Community Boathouse, a nonprofit volunteer-run organization offering environmental education, advocacy, canoeing, and kayaking locally. At 1 p.m., the event will start with an approximately 12-mile bike ride ending with a snack break at MASE (Manhattan Avenue Street Ending) Park before departing by canoe up Newtown Creek then culminating with a stop at Greenpoint Beer and Ale. While Newtown Creek is a bit different from the Seine, the cleanliness of both still remains almost equally in question. Beginners and non-swimmers (everyone will have a life vest) are welcome and organizers recommend bringing water, a bike lock, non-cotton clothes, sunscreen, and a hat.

Signup is by donation and four spots remain here. A waitlist will open up after all slots are filled.

MATINÉE SOCIAL CLUB

Going to bed early is in! Put on your sensible dancing shoes for a “night” of disco and club classics at Café Balearica. From 5 to 10 p.m., hit the dance floor to a mashup of Purple Disco Machine, Armand Van Helden, Crystal Waters, Disclosure, some 2010s festival hits, remixes, and even Latin and Afro-house. While the event was created with millennials up in mind (especially the 7 p.m. pizza for anyone who needs a second wind), all over 21 are welcome.

Tickets are $16.88 (after fees) and available here.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

BROOKLYN MILE

Consider this both a PSA and an invitation — starting early on Sunday, Kent Avenue will be closed from South 10th to North 10th streets. for the Brooklyn Mile, a fast running of the one-mile distance kicking off at 9:30 a.m. The race is benefitting Girls on the Run NYC and features open men’s, open women’s, women’s masters (40 and up), men’s masters (ditto), elite, and kid-friendly family heats. If running isn’t your thing (though it seems to be everyone’s thing these days), you can join the many spectators who come out to cheer people on for roughly 10 minutes before going on with your day.

The men’s open mile is currently sold out, but other categories are still open for registration here.

TRANSMITTER GARDENING DEMO

It’s not grass-resting season at Transmitter anymore, but that doesn’t mean gardens and tree beds don’t need TLC, especially given the park’s volume of both foot and dog traffic. At 10 a.m., Friends of Transmitter Park is hosting SOIL: A Primer & Gardening Demonstration led by social ecologist and Our Temenos (a worker-owned ecological landscaping company) founder Rosemarie Miner. Learn about the essentials of soil health and how to recognize common soil issues—plan to get dirty as well as take some notes.

The event is free, but registration is required here.

SUNDAY AT THE LIBRARY

After having the budget restored, Sundays are finally back at Greenpoint Library! Head to the branch to borrow a book, celebrate with neighbors, and catch a family-friendly performance from Bubbles the Clown. Enjoy the return of Sunday service from 1 to 5 p.m. and performance at 2:30. As with all library programs—and what makes them such a crucial part of communities—everything is free.

