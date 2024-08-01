Greenpoint’s Asia Rice Noodles (694 Manhattan Ave.) a fast-casual Chinese eatery that opened in September 2023, has changed its name to Ramen, Rice and Noodles. The fast-casual concept and vibe will remain the same, but the menu has received an update.

The menu has been expanded and will now offer Japanese ramen, fried rice, as well as rice noodles. All of the ingredients at Ramen, Rice, and Noodles will come from Japan. Owner Jason Jiangnan Zheng told Greenpointers that he is working with a professional Japanese chef on the ramen recipe.

The menu includes three different types of ramen with the option to add a variety of ingredients to each, and dim sum classics like roast pork buns, shrimp dumplings, and soup dumplings. Also on the menu are both regular rice noodles with chicken, beef, or seafood, and soup rice noodles with either spicy soup or chicken soup.

The menu also includes a section of pasta made with tomato sauce or pepper sauce, and bulgogi-style fried rice, slippery eggs over rice and shrimp, and slippery eggs over rice with Malaysia style curry chicken chop.

The remainder of the menu features appetizers and sides like chicken nuggets, fried fish balls, fried shumai with salad, and French fries. There’s also mochi ice cream, iced jelly, and a variety of drinks including milkshakes and milk teas.

Ramen at Ramen, Rice, and Noodles. Photo: Ramen, Rice, and Noodles

Zheng explained that he decided to add more to his menu based on “customer feedback.” He explained that not all of the customers enjoyed the Chinese rice noodles.

Ramen, Rice, and Noodles will have a grand opening on Friday, August 2, starting at 11:30 a.m. Zheng said that everything at the eatery will be 30% off. Plus, free samples will be given out in front of Ramen, Rice, and Noodles.