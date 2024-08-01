The Greenpoint Film Festival is set to return for another year.

From August 7-11, the neighborhood will play host to world-class entertainment from a diverse array of filmmakers. And the lineup is bigger than ever, with the festival more than doubling their offerings from last year, bringing the grand total of films to 118 (that breaks down to 20 feature-length, 95 shorts, and 3 XR exhibits).

Marco Ricci’s Lucha: A Wrestling Tale will kick things off on opening night. Other highlights include New York City-based Spanish filmmaker Alex Lora’s The Masterpiece and Unicorns as GFF’s Centerpiece presentation, the US premiere of Kelly Moneymaker’s Drum Song: The Rhythm of Life and Miwene, directed by Keith Heyward, Jennifer Berglund, Gange Anita Yeti Enomenga, and Obe Beatriz Nenquimo Nihua, a double feature that closes out the festival.

And the festival has grown in more ways than one. Aside from the larger number of screenings, GFF has expanded their footprint in the neighborhood, putting an emphasis on local talent and history.

“Once again, the Greenpoint Film Festival will be dedicated to its mission to create a platform for local filmmakers to showcase films that carry riveting and thought-provoking stories, which strive to help others find meaning for a more insightful journey in their lives,” a press release reads. “GFF will also offer additional panels, workshops, and events focused on expanding the local film network in North Brooklyn with the goal of helping local filmmakers make connections and gain support for their projects.”

Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Ave.) will host a special Polish Cinema Heritage Program, free to the public. Other screenings will take place at The Boiler/ELM Foundation (191 N. 14th Street).

For more details, including tickets and showtimes, visit the website here.