If you’re a McGolrick Park regular, you’re probably already aware that a second Campbell and Co. location (209 Nassau Ave.) has been up and running for some time.

But maybe you’re not a regular, or word of those biscuits and sandwiches hasn’t reached you yet. We’re here to spread the news. The sister-run grocery store and cafe, originally based out of Williamsburg at 502 Lorimer Street, opened a location in Greenpoint this past January, but have kept a relatively low-profile since. Now they’re excited to share news of summer hours and an expanded catering program.

“Founded in 2013 by two Southern sisters, Alana & Erin Campbell, we try to bring a little small-town hospitality to the big city,” the team shared in a press release. “Over the years Campbell & Co. has worked hard to earn a devoted following and is known as much for our warm and friendly service as our top-notch food.”

Aside from fresh breakfast and lunch options, the space offers a selection of cheeses, beers, chocolates, and other odds and ends. They also offer seating (if you can resist the call of a park picnic, that is).

Campbell and Co. is open from Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.