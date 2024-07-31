Months ago, concerned locals reached out to Greenpointers to alert the community of an ongoing public health situation. DKN Ready Mix, a concrete batch plant, set up shop on Green Street last fall, disturbing neighbors with noise, intense vibrations, and dust, among other issues.

We published our investigation on Monday, which found multiple fines and violations racked up over the past decade. The city’s Department of Buildings (DOB) told Greenpointers that they would launch an audit into DKN’s other permits due to the business illegally operating contrary to the site’s current Certificate of Occupancy.

Our local elected officials have also taken notice, and now, they’re taking action.

Last week, Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, State Senator Kristen Gonzalez, City Council Member Lincoln Restler, and Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez sent a letter to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), asking them to investigate DKN Ready Mix. While the agency has already issued DKN several violations this year alone, the politicians hope that they can go further.

A letter sent to the DEC.



“We ask that the Department of Environmental Conservation immediately investigate DKN Ready Mix for compliance with DEC regulations and air pollution permitting,” the letter reads in part. “Further, we would like to request that a multi-agency review of DKN Ready Mix’s operating permits be pursued with NYC Department of Buildings and other agencies, to ensure that residents are not being exposed to harmful and dangerous air pollution.”

The same group also sent a letter to DKN Ready Mix, asking for a meeting between the concrete batch plant’s leadership, affected neighbors, and the elected officials.

“It’s unacceptable that Greenpointers are being exposed to extreme dust that is creating untenable living situations for many neighbors,” said Lincoln Restler in a statement. “I’m urging DKN to prioritize the safety of our community and meet with the elected officials of Greenpoint immediately to make significant changes in their operation or shut down.”

A letter sent to DKN Ready Mix.

