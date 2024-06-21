Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Things are really heating up, and we’re not just talking about the temperature—another election cycle is in full swing. Early voting is underway, and Election Day is Tuesday, June 25, so we’re bringing you interviews with the candidates running to represent Greenpoint and Williamsburg—check them out here, here, and here.

The Mayor’s budget cuts to the Parks Department certainly don’t help, but you still need to clean up after yourselves.

Another wine bar in Greenpoint. The Williamsburg location of Devoción dealt with a fire. Euro Chemist Pharmacy will close after 17 years.

A sad end to the Park Church Co-op story, as the building is about to be demolished. Shout out to the organizers who fought for years to preserve it. More not-so-great news for the McGolrick Park side of the neighborhood—increased class sizes mean less of the French Dual Language Program at PS 110.

If the Park Church news has you fired up about local community spaces, why not channel that energy into support for New Women Space, who just launched a fundraiser to find a new home after their landlord put the building up for sale.

Okay, so there have been some real downers this week. How about some good news? The popular Nick + Sons Bakery soft opened its new location today, so get your hands on some croissants. And this weekend, there will be plenty of fun events celebrating Pride Month.

So get out there, eat some delicious baked goods, have a few cocktails, dance the night away, and most importantly, VOTE!

In and around North Brooklyn

Somehow the wall outside of Vital Climbing Gym is the new medium for Charli XCX to make announcements.

Hell Gate profiled Toñita’s Caribbean Social Club, the last of its kind in Williamsburg.