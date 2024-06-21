Euro Chemist Pharmacy (669 Manhattan Ave.) announced that they will be closing after 17 years in the community.

That block of Manhattan Avenue will look a little different for wellness lovers, as Euro Chemist’s longtime neighbor, Natural Vitamins, also closed its doors last year.

“Our last day is on June 30th. We are having a going out of business sale. Everything is 60% off,” one of the owners told Greenpointers via email. “It was an honor to be part of this amazing community.”

True to its name, Euro Chemist stood apart from the big chain stores with its friendly service and selection of harder to find European beauty brands.