A fire broke out at Devoción (69 Grand St.) yesterday afternoon, the FDNY has confirmed with Greenpointers.

A call came in around 2:14 p.m. and the fire was under control as of 3 p.m. One firefighter was transported to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with minor injuries. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but the blog Brooklyn 11211 tweeted that a coffee roaster blew up. The extent of the damage is unknown.

Devoción is a popular spot with locations across the city, known for their quality coffee, thoughtful design, and ample space to work.