The fight to save Park Church Co-op comes to a sad close—the building will be demolished soon, an activist connected to the battle tells us.

Jamie Hook, who has been spearheading the campaign to save the church, emailed the community this morning.

It’s undoubtedly a loss for Greenpoint but perhaps the Park Church Co-op story might lead to better outcomes for third places in a similar situation.

“Our efforts to save this beloved landmark have not been in vain, however: Thanks to the derring-do of our erstwhile State Assemblywoman Emily Gallagher, a new bill, #A10232, which would significantly empower the non-religious communities who use our city’s churches in the event of a sale by the non-profit governing body, is now before the assembly,” Hook shared in the email.

It’s been a long battle for church supporters. More than just a church, Park Church Co-op served as a long-standing community space filled with dance parties and after school programs. The church’s operating body, the Metropolitan New York Synod, shuttered the church in 2022 and put it up for sale. As a religious building, the proposed sale to GW Equities LLC was subject to the state’s Attorney General. Community members hoped to raise money for a counteroffer, but the plan was unsuccessful.

In classic property owner fashion, while it is known that GW Equities LLC purchased the site, we have yet to find a good contact to reach out for comment about its future.

You can join fellow Park Church supporters at a rally in front of the building this Friday, June 21, at 3 p.m.