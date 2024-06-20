Outdoor temperatures aside, this weekend has no shortage of opportunities to sweat, cool down, decompress, dance, donate, and beyond. Check out some of our top picks below!

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS

While we may be in the midst of a heatwave, perhaps watching a movie set in the ocean will serve a bit of a cooling placebo effect. At 7:30, Friends of McGolrick Park and City Council Member Lincoln Restler are hosting a screening of the 2023 live-action version of The Little Mermaid in the park.

The event is FREE to attend.

DAFT DISKO

If a quick trip to a club in France isn’t in the cards for this weekend, Schimanski has an alternative option. At 10 p.m., they’re hosting Daft Disko, a celebration of French House and disco with music all night from Daft Punk, Breakbot, Flight Facilities, Giorgio Moroder, Purple Disco Machine, Disclosure, Phoenix, Soulwax, Parcels, and many more played by DJs Tom GBH, Winnie Wanders (who will also be celebrating the release of her new single), Alex English, and Cryostatik.

Early bird tickets are $12.51 and available here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

HELLO SUMMER: THE BBQ

Though Juneteenth was yesterday, the celebration continues into the weekend with Hello Summer: The BBQ, a day-into-night party starting at 3 p.m. at the ELM Foundation. The indoor-outdoor event will be hosted by Tubbs Krueger and feature music by Milhouse, DJ Ola, Sounds of Reality, DJ Boogs, DJ Code Blue, and Citizen B, plus food, drinks, hookah, and all-around good vibes.

Last-call tickets are $44.52 and available here.

HOT HONEY PRIDE

For a Pride event hosted by queer women, for queer women, look no further than Hot Honey Pride. The women-centered LGBTQIA+ party hosted by Hot Rabbit and Honey Burlesque comes to the neighborhood at Baby’s All Right and will feature go-go dancers, specialty drinks, fun activation stations, and two burlesque shows by the Honey Burlesque Dancers. Described as “sapphic Pride party of your dreams,” Hot Honey Pride kicks off at 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25.31 and available here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

McGOLRICK NATURE WALKS

If you need a reset after back-to-back parties on Saturday, head to McGolrick to surround yourself in the quiet self-care practice of forest bathing at 8 a.m. Forest bathing, also known as shirin yoku, is a Japanese ritual dedicated to enhancing health holistically through connecting with nature via the senses, in turn balancing stress levels and improving mood and focus. The session will be lead by local artist Beatrice Wolert and mats, journals, and writing utensils will be provided.

The event is 18+ and free to attend, but space is limited. RSVP here.

DRINK & DONATE

On the off chance that you haven’t seen enough pups in McGolrick in the morning, head to Nighthorse Bar at 1 p.m. for a fundraiser for Rescue City, an NYC foster-based dog rescue. There will also be dogs available for adoption at the event, and proceeds from the full bar and specialty cocktails will be donated to help dogs in Rescue City’s care.

Attending is free, but there is a $10 suggested donation.

FLIRT

The Pride festivities continue with Greenpoint’s local queer daytime disco that gives back. Starting at 3 p.m. at Pencil Factory, FLIRT will be hosted by drag artist and former City Council candidate Marti G Cummings and feature house and funk music, drink specials, and drag. The event will also raise money for Equality New York, a grassroots LGBTQIA+ advocacy org dedicated to bodily autonomy and reproductive justice, racial justice, youth, families, and aging communities; transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary equity; and disability justice, physical and mental health. Also, dogs are allowed!

The party is free to attend.