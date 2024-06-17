We’re often sent tips about the state of our local parks (specifically, the presence of off-leash dogs). And frankly, as people who live and work in Greenpoint, we can see with our own two eyes when a park or other green space isn’t getting the love it deserves.

Take this weekend, for example. The volunteer group Friends of Cooper Park shared a series of images on Instagram depicting the Williamsburg park overflowing with garbage.

Image via @friendsofcooperpark_/Instagram

“We’ve been trying to get @nycparks to provide more frequent garbage pick up but we need your help,” the group wrote in a post. “We need more people to log 311 complaints online or by texting 311692.”

Certainly, the Adams’ administration’s proposed budget cuts to the Parks Department don’t help. But there’s also a human behavioral element at work here. If you see that a trash can has no more room for trash, then hold on to your damn coffee cup until you find an available receptacle.

While we’re at it, your friendly reminder that Transmitter Park does not have off-leash dog hours. McCarren Park and McGolrick Park have dedicated sections for dog parks—that does not include the lawn of either park.

If you’re inspired to roll up your sleeves and help beautify our local parks, there’s no shortage of opportunities. Friends of Cooper Park have Weekend Weeders hours every Saturday at 9 a.m. McCarren Dog Run Alliance regularly hosts events, as do Friends of Transmitter Park and Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park. NBK Parks Alliance also has volunteer opportunities.