Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

How’s the summer been treating ya? We’ve been keeping busy at Greenpointers HQ, in the swing of another election cycle. Stay tuned for our candidate interviews launching next week!

Has Greenpoint seen the last of the Skyline Drive-In? It’s unclear, but it doesn’t look good.

A new coffee shop is bringing Yemeni coffee culture to Greenpoint. Local author Julia Hotz debuted her new book at Word Bookstore. Ushers at National Sawdust successfully voted to unionize. A reader wonders about a potential love connection at a recent Under the K Bridge concert.

This week in restaurant news: ramen, another wine bar, and a new vegan spot with Dominican roots.

v

The MTA appointed a G train czar to oversee customer service. We’ll be keeping a close eye on that one!

The parks are apparently the place to be this weekend! Find out what’s going on, and get more ideas for things to do in our weekend roundup. And, as always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you. We also have some great pics from our recent Greenpoint Open Studios event.

Sadly, another unidentified body was discovered in Newtown Creek.

In and around North Brooklyn

A huge new thrift store just opened in Williamsburg.

Inside the puzzle piece looking Eagle + West building complex.