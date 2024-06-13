Can you believe that we’re already halfway through June?! (Wild.) Celebrate or lament that fact with another weekend filled to the brim with plans for every vibe—from babies to cinema buffs (or baby cinema buffs?).

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

KIDS DROP OFF MOVIE NIGHT

If you’re looking for a kid-free Friday night (or at least a few hours of the evening), PLAY Greenpoint has you covered from 6 to 8 p.m. Children 4-8 can enjoy a showing of Pixar’s Elemental, which tells the story of how fire and water can find common ground and live in harmony through anthropomorphic elements of nature. Dinner and open (supervised) play will also be provided.

Pre-registration is $42 here.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

MOVIE NIGHT IN McCARREN PARK

For grownups, Paramount+ is presenting a summer series of movie screenings throughout Brooklyn parks, and this week’s is Empire Records, the 1995 cult classic comedy highlighting 24 hours in the lives of record store employees on a quest to stop the shop from selling out. The screenings are free to attend, though RSVPing will get you free popcorn and candy. The showing will be preceded by a performance from singer-songwriter Taraneh at 6 p.m., and the movie itself scheduled to start at sunset, which should be 8:29 p.m. But you should probably get there earlier than that.

RSVP here. The event is weather permitting, and storms are currently in the forecast — check for updates here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

McGOLRICK ART CLUB

At 9 a.m., join the inaugural, official meeting of the McGolrick Art Club hosted by Friends of McGolrick Park. The open-air art session will be lead by local artist Sebastian Deregibus, who previously acted as a muse for a similar session during a McGolrick Nature Walk in early May. Bring your own art supplies and prepare to be inspired by the surrounding nature.

The event is free to attend for all ages and skill levels, but RSVP is required; secure your spot here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

McCARREN PARKHOUSE ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Our parks are having busy weekends! McCarren Parkhouse is celebrating its two-year anniversary with a music-in-the-park party with help from Ilegal Mezcal and Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. Starting at 1 p.m., attendees of all ages can enjoy live music from DJs Smurfo and Anna Collecta, followed by band sets from Rude Waves and City of the Sun starting at 7, plus food and drink specials all day and night.

The event is FREE to attend.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

PSC GREENPOINT JAZZ FESTIVAL

For something entirely different, check out the Greenpoint Jazz Festival hosted by the Polish and Slavic Center at 177 Kent Street starting at 7 p.m. The night promises live performances from solo musicians, quartets, ensembles, and trios, plus food and drinks.

Tickets are $20 and available here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

ZINE-MAKING WORKSHOP

Your weekend creativity doesn’t have to end on Saturday. Held Space‘s Sunday Service session benefitting Greenpoint Community Kitchen this week is a zine-making workshop hosted by designer and artist Grace Mennell. The two-and-a-half-hour workshop kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and will start with a short tutorial from Mennell followed by free working time to make your own eight-page zine by writing, drawing, collaging, using found materials, or all of the above. Supplies will be provided.

Registration is $40 here.