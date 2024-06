The Greenpoint community was out and about on June 1-2, taking in work from the over 180 artists who participated in our latest Greenpoint Open Studios event. Artists across all mediums, from painting to photography and even virtual reality, participated in the weekend.

Our handy photographer Michael Abramson was on hand to capture the artists in their milieu. Check them out below.

You can find more of Michael’s work on Instagram @greenpointfotos and through email at mikestreetphoto@gmail.com.