Summer is in full swing, and for the past couple of years, that meant movies with a waterfront view at Skyline Drive-In.

It appears that Greenpoint has seen the last of this fun excursion.

Greenpointers readers noticed that despite the beautiful weather, Skyline seemed oddly quiet about reopening for the season. The website and general inquiry email address didn’t provide much guidance, telling fans that they were now open….for private events.

Now, the final nail in the coffin—the Skyline Instagram account has changed its name and is operating as an account for Area 53 Paintball (616 Scholes St.), a family entertainment complex in East Williamsburg. Curiously, Area 53 already has its own Instagram account (because it’s already been in operation for years), so it’s not exactly clear what this duplicate account is for.



Left: the former Skyline Drive-In Instagram account. Right: the preexisting Area 53 NYC account.

An inside source told Greenpointers that exorbitant fines from the city have caused financial problems for the business. While no one has officially confirmed the closure, it doesn’t seem like the Skyline team plans to reopen as their previous incarnation.

v