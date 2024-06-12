Unionization fights have swept New York City over the past couple of years, and now another local establishment is joining the movement.

“17 ushers at Brooklyn’s National Sawdust venue will join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 306 after voting to unionize in a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) election last week,” Broadway World reports.

The election overwhelmingly favored unionization, with 90% of votes in approval. The ushers will join other unionized workers at Radio City Music Hall, Richard Rogers Theatre, and Madison Square Garden.

First founded in 2015, the non-profit venue National Sawdust quickly became a hub for innovative, multidisciplinary artists and musicians of all genres. Most recently, their new restaurant, Nem’s Japandi Bistro, has been earning rave reviews from neighbors.

Workers at other local businesses have been fighting for unionization. Vital Climbing Gym voted to unionize last summer, and the popular She Wolf Bakery kicked off a campaign a few months ago.

Here’s hoping the National Sawdust workers have better luck than the unionized Starbucks workers in Williamsburg, whose store was later shut down by the coffee behemoth (for reasons totally unrelated to the union, we’re sure!)