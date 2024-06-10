Mokafe (1059 Manhattan Ave.), a small chain of Yemeni coffee shops, recently opened an outpost in Greenpoint. Mokafe brings “a unique cultural experience to North Brooklyn by offering specialty coffee directly from Yemen,” Mokafe’s management told Greenpointers.

Mokafe’s owners grew up in Yemen and have always cherished the experience of drinking specialty coffee from their homeland. “We wanted to share this rich tradition and unique flavor with the community here in New York,” they said.

“We aim to support local Yemeni farmers by sourcing directly from them,” Mokafe explained. “Our commitment to quality and authenticity, combined with our cultural narrative, sets us apart from other coffee shops in the area.”

The interior of Mokafe in Greenpoint. Photo: Mokafe

The owners said they chose Greenpoint for their newest location because of its diverse community and appreciation for quality coffee. “Although there are many coffee shops in the area, there were no cultural coffee spots that provided an authentic Yemeni coffee experience,” Mokafe explained.

“The neighborhood response has been incredibly positive since our opening on May 13,” Mokafe’s management told Greenpointers. “Our customers have been enthusiastic about learning the history of coffee and experiencing the unique flavors of Yemeni coffee. The support and interest from the community have been overwhelming, and we’re thrilled to see so many people appreciating our cultural approach to coffee.”

Lavender lemonade at Mokafe. Photo: Mokafe

Mokafe’s most popular drink is traditional Yemeni coffee. Another customer favorite is the Shai Adeni tea. The menu also offers other coffee and espresso beverages, teas, and specialties like lavender lemonade.

Mokafe offers a variety of pastries like croissants, muffins, cupcakes and cookies, plus sandwiches and snacks like avocado toast. The food menu also includes traditional Yemeni treats like honeycomb bread and sabayah, which is is a Yemeni pastry made from a dough of white flour, eggs, yeast and clarified butter.

Mokafe’s honeycomb bread. Photo: Mokafe

Mokafe’s Greenpoint shop is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.