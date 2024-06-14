Last month, The Noble (148 Noble St.), a cozy corner spot in Greenpoint, closed for two weeks as co-owners, Itir Aloba and Rick Curi, restructured the business after being open for only six months.

Curi told Greenpointers that the goal is to reorganize and make the business profitable. “It has been extremely challenging to provide the quality of dining experience we do and make the economics work,” Curi explained.

As promised, The Noble reopened two weeks later on May 29 with a slightly revised dinner menu that includes a decadent dessert of flourless chocolate cake, topped with whipped yogurt and blueberries preserved in a red wine reduction.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Chef Josh Lucio Lasso shared his recipe for flourless chocolate cake, followed by his recipe for the whipped yogurt blueberry topping.

Learn how to make The Noble’s Flourless Chocolate Cake below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

The Noble’s Flourless Chocolate Cake

Yields 8 servings

Ingredients

225 grams (1 1/3 cups) of semi-sweet chocolate chips

115 grams (1/2 cup) of butter

150 grams (3/4 cup) of granulated sugar

1 pinch of salt

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

4 large eggs

45 grams (1/3 cup) of cocoa powder

125 grams (about 2/3 cup) of heavy cream

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a light colored 8-inch round 3-inch deep cake pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place a parchment round on the bottom of the pan and spray again. In a large bowl, heat the chocolate chips and butter over a steam bath, stirring until the chocolate is barely melted and smooth. Whisk in the sugar, salt, and vanilla. Let cool. Add in the eggs and yolk all at once, vigorously whisking until smooth. Whisk in the cocoa powder until just combined. (Batter will be thick.) In a small but deep bowl or measuring cup, use an electric mixer or immersion blender fitted with a whisk attachment to beat the heavy cream to medium peaks. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the whipped cream into the batter until combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top. Bake the cake for about 25 to 30 minutes, or until the cake has puffed up, the edges are set but the center is still slightly wobbly. Let it chill in the fridge for 2 hours before cutting it.

Whipped Yogurt

Yields 2 quarts

Ingredients

1 cup of heavy cream

32 ounces of Greek yogurt

1 tablespoons of vanilla extract

1/4 cup of honey

Directions

Combine all ingredients into a Kitchen Aid mixing bowl using the whisk attachment process at medium speed for 4 minutes or until it gets fluffy.

Note: You can sub heavy cream, yogurt and honey for plant-based ingredients to turn it vegan.

Red Wine Preserved Blueberries

Yields 1 quart

Ingredients

750 milliliters of red wine

2 cups of sugar

3 pints of blueberries

Directions