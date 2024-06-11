An unidentified body was discovered in Newtown Creek on Sunday morning, the NYPD confirmed with Greenpointers. The incident occurred around 7:44 a.m.

Police responded to a 911 call, where they observed an unidentified male unconscious and unresponsive in the water near 2 Blue Slip. NYPD Harbor Units removed the male from the water. He was pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene, and he was transported to 54-08 Vernon Boulevard. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death in the ongoing investigation.

The address at 54-08 Vernon Boulevard does not correspond to a hospital, but rather, the Long Island City office of a civil contractor, CAC Industries. We were unable to reach CAC Industries for comment.

The death echoes a similar incident that took place only a month ago. On May 13, the NYPD removed another unidentified male near Bushwick Inlet, about a mile from where police discovered the man in Newtown Creek this weekend. An NYPD spokesperson told Greenpointers that they do not believe the incidents are connected at this time.

Greenpoint residents might also remember that last summer saw two separate incidents where the bodies of two young men were found in Newtown Creek. Both bodies were found days after the men each attended an event at the Brooklyn Mirage nightclub. Authorities have since determined that both men died from drowning.

