Beach season slowly (slower than usual? Just me?) approaches. Get into the spirit with this new show at Brick Aux.

The week got off to a sad start. A body was discovered in the East River, near Bushwick Inlet. We heard from several readers that they witnessed a man strangling a woman in Transmitter Park—the unknown offender has not been caught.

The DOT announced that they are resuming work on implementing a version of the McGuinness redesign, but the lack of a clear timeline has frustrated activists and elected officials alike.

While Greenpoint locals have differing opinions on the McGuinness redesign, one thing seems to unite everyone in our comment section: apparently, no one wants Tao to open a nightclub here, especially if it’s across the street from another nightclub opening simultaneously.

A new pizzeria will open in the space that used to house Archestratus. The Noble temporarily closed after only six months. They did not give a re-opening date but said they aim for two weeks.

Only NY has announced that they will close their Greenpoint storefront at the end of the month, but you can take advantage of a sample sale this weekend.

A group of local artists is adding a bit of whimsy and color to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, and they’re even offering a tour this weekend. For more things to do, check out our weekend roundup here.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you.

In and around North Brooklyn

Police are searching for a man who attacked two Hasidic boys in an apparent hate crime.

Greenpoint has more housing than ever, but that hasn’t done anything to bring rents down, BK Reader reports.

Ilis gets a middling review from The New York Times‘s Pete Wells.