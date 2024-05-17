Looking for things to do this cloudy (and possibly rainy) weekend? Have no fear. You can find events for nearly any vibe — from family-friendly to late-night — in the neighborhood. See a small selection of our favorites below!

FRIDAY, MAY 17

TAME IMPALA DANCE PARTY

Though it was recently revealed that Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker sold his entire catalog to Sony, that has no impact on our ability to dance to it. Tonight, Let It Happen: A Tame Impala Dance Party is kicking off at 10 p.m. at Schimanski and will run all the way until 4 a.m. With DJ Nick Marc on the decks, tunes for the night will include the best of Tame Impala (of course), plus songs from Unknown Mortal Orchestra, MGMT, Toro Y Moi, STRFKR, Thundercat, Beach House, and many more. The event is 21+ and the special is $12 vodka mixed drinks all night.

Early bird tickets are $12.51 here.

FRIDAY, MAY 17 – SUNDAY, MAY 19

CLAY IN THE GARDEN EXHIBIT

The second Brooklyn Ceramics Art Tour takes place this weekend, and Tend Greenpoint is just one of the neighborhood spots joining the celebration. All weekend long, Tend will be hosting an exhibit of clay bust forms among their garden and greenery from artist Kenneth Abe Cabradilla of Kabec Ceramics. You can see the exhibit during Tend’s regular operating hours, plus have a drink in the garden, meet Cabradilla in person, and hear him speak on his work on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. See other BCAT events happening in Greenpoint and Williamsburg here.

The exhibit is FREE to attend.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

THREES BREWING JAM FLOW

Yogis and Deadheads unite! On Saturday, Threes Brewing will host a class fusing yoga and free movement inspired by the influence of The Grateful Dead, Phish, and other jam bands from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. The all-genders-welcome class will feature a live-music setlist, trauma-informed 60-minute yoga practice led by instructor Ripple.Affect founder Becca Jacobs, and a community discussion to follow. Plus, you can punctuate your practice with a brew or two.

Tickets are $25.31 and available HERE.

SATURDAY, MAY 18 – SUNDAY, MAY 19

WILLIAMSBURG SOCCER CLUB TRYOUTS

Have a budding soccer star in your midst? Or just a kid with energy to burn? This weekend, Williamsburg Soccer Club is hosting tryouts for their boys and coed rec and travel teams for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. U6 (born 2019) and U7 (born 2018) tryouts are on Saturday from 2:30 to 4 p.m., U8 (born 2017) tryouts are currently full, though there’s a waitlist available, and U9 (born 2016) tryouts are Sunday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Tryouts are FREE and you can sign up HERE.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

BAKE SALE FOR GREENPOINT COMMUNITY KITCHEN

There’s no shortage of amazing bakeries in the neighborhood, but this weekend, enjoy some cookies for a cause. Every Sunday, Held Space at 61 Greenpoint Avenue hosts a Sunday Service event in which 100% of proceeds go to a charity of their choosing. This week, they’re benefitting Greenpoint Community Kitchen from 12 to 4 p.m. The treats available will also include vegan and gluten free options. Greenpoint Community Kitchen fights food insecurity hyper-locally by providing nourishing meals to any neighbors who want them every week.

The bake sale is FREE to attend and no RSVP is needed.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

BALLROOM & LATIN DANCE CLASS

Wedding season is here, so now may be the time to learn some new moves. Triskelion Arts at 106 Calyer Street is hosting a fundamentals class focusing on Bachata, Salsa, Merengue, and more techniques set to pulsing Latin music on Sunday from 12 to 1 p.m. The class — which will be led by a professional ballroom dancer and instructor from Italy — welcomes all levels, from novices to those looking to refine their skills.

The class is FREE, but spots must be reserved HERE.