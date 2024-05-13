Around 10:10 a.m. today, emergency services recovered a body near Bushwick Inlet, the NYPD has confirmed with Greenpointers. The unidentified male, approximately 20-30 years old, was pronounced deceased at the scene; an investigation is ongoing.

Yesterday afternoon, Williamsburg 365 News reported that someone had fallen into the water near Kent Avenue and North 12th Street.

According to the NYPD, a witness reported seeing an unidentified male enter the water and not return around 3:28 p.m. Emergency services responded to the scene. The NYPD divers unit searched but did not find anyone in the water.

A separate water rescue occurred this morning, where the body was then discovered.