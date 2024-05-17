Greenpoint’s U Omakase (173 Greenpoint Ave.) delivers 13 unique courses to 13 diners around a convivial communal table. One of the restaurant’s newest courses includes snow crab in nage (or broth) with black garlic foam.

This week, U Omakase has shared the recipe for the black garlic foam. “We use it on either lobster or crab, but it really goes well with everything,” Chef Luis Durand said.

Learn how to make U Omakase’s black garlic foam below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

U Omakase’s Black Garlic Foam

Ingredients

200 grams of butter, which is about a little less than 1 cup (There will be a yield of 150 grams of brown butter or beurre noisette.)

30 grams of sweet vermouth, which is about 2 tablespoons (U Omakase recommends Noilly Prat.)

200 grams of cream (.85 cups)

100 grams of milk (.41 cups)

20 grams of ponzu (about 4 teaspoons)

1 small black garlic bulb

1 pinch of sea salt

Directions