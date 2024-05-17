Greenpoint’s U Omakase (173 Greenpoint Ave.) delivers 13 unique courses to 13 diners around a convivial communal table. One of the restaurant’s newest courses includes snow crab in nage (or broth) with black garlic foam.
This week, U Omakase has shared the recipe for the black garlic foam. “We use it on either lobster or crab, but it really goes well with everything,” Chef Luis Durand said.
U Omakase's Black Garlic Foam
U Omakase’s Black Garlic Foam
Ingredients
200 grams of butter, which is about a little less than 1 cup (There will be a yield of 150 grams of brown butter or beurre noisette.)
30 grams of sweet vermouth, which is about 2 tablespoons (U Omakase recommends Noilly Prat.)
200 grams of cream (.85 cups)
100 grams of milk (.41 cups)
20 grams of ponzu (about 4 teaspoons)
1 small black garlic bulb
1 pinch of sea salt
Directions
- First prepare the beurre noisette. Start by putting the butter in a pot and letting it melt on medium heat.
- After the butter is melted, keep cooking until you receive a nice brown color and a nutty smell. Make sure to whisk from time to time.
- Separate the brown butter from the solid components with a fine sieve. Set liquid aside.
- Put black garlic and cream in the pot, bring to a boil and then, shut off heat.
- Let the black garlic and cream steep for 30 minutes in the pot, and then remove the garlic. (U Omakase recommends the black garlic from local butcher, The Meat Hook.)
- Put the brown butter back into the pot.
- Add sweet vermouth and cook on medium low heat until it starts to make boiling noises.
- Add cream, milk, ponzu and sea salt. (You can also a splash of soy sauce if desired.)
- Heat up the sauce without boiling.
- Once heated, blend the sauce with a hand blender to create the froth. (You can also use a whipped cream dispenser if you have one. If so, add two chargers to the dispenser.)
- Use your foam on anything you’d like! Enjoy!