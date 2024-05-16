The Noble (148 Noble St.), a cozy corner spot in Greenpoint, opened this past November. Now, just six months later, the wine bar and restaurant has temporarily closed for a couple of weeks as co-owners, Itir Aloba and Rick Curi, restructure the business.

Curi told Greenpointers that the goal is to reorganize and make the business profitable, as any small business owner would want. “It has been extremely challenging to provide the quality of dining experience we do and make the economics work,” Curi explained. “The business carries large fixed costs and significant regulatory burden.”

A selection of small plates at The Noble. Photo: Liz Clayman

Curi said that The Noble will keep a few menu items, but make “significant changes to the overall menu” that he thinks customers “will love even more.” The Noble previously had a Mediterranean-inspired menu of small plates like marinated olives, seabass crudo, zucchini fritters, beet tabbouleh, and grilled octopus.

One significant change will be the lack of brunch. Greenpointers recently reported that The Noble launched a brunch program in March, however when the restaurant reopens brunch will be suspended “for awhile” according to Curi.

The interior of The Noble. Photo: Liz Clayman

“We have been beyond moved by the outpouring of support and love from our community, and it is this heart that gives me the strength to keep going,” Curi said. “The great pleasure of this endeavor has been the connection with so many lovely people, and seeing them enjoy the space, the food, and the wine.”

v

Curi and Aloba “hope to be back in 1-2 weeks with a refreshed program.”