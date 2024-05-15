The streetwear brand Only NY (49 Franklin St.) will close its Greenpoint storefront at the end of May, joining quite a few other businesses who have recently announced May closures.

While the Greenpoint location only opened in 2019, the brand has existed long before then, founded in 2007 as a celebration of all New York City offers. The team announced the decision on Instagram, thanking the neighborhood for five years of community support and promising a big sample sale this weekend.

“Come through Saturday & Sunday (May 18th & 19th) and join us for some unbelievable deals on an assortment of dead-stock, archival, and one-off design samples,” the team wrote on Instagram.

The announcement did not include a specific reason for the closure, only that it was a “tough decision.”

Their flagship location on the Lower East Side will remain open, as will their online store.

v