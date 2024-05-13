Over the weekend, Greenpointers received multiple tips about an incident that took place Saturday at Transmitter Park.

According to the NYPD, a report indicates that a man put his hands on a woman’s neck and started strangling her in full view of park goers around 11:30 a.m. on May 11. She did not report any injuries.

Witnesses added additional details that the NYPD was unable to confirm, as a police report was filed after the incident occurred. They tell Greenpointers that Good Samaritans were able to intervene on the woman’s behalf.

“It was a guy with his female partner and their dog,” said a source. “Their dog was off leash and ran up to my friend’s 2 leashed dogs and they got in a fight then my friend and the man got into a verbal altercation that escalated to him choking her.”

Another witness provided a description of the offender, describing him as “a bald white overweight middle aged man, about 5’8.” They described the man’s partner as “a white woman, brown hair, a little shorter, who egged it on.”

v

Reminder that Transmitter Park is not an off-leash dog park. Dogs must remain on a leash. For officially designated dog-friendly areas, please check out the NYC Parks Department list here.

If you have additional details about what happened, email editor@greenpointers.com.