Got those Mother’s Day plans on lock? Better act fast, and feel free to consult our list for ideas. We also have more general weekend ideas available here.

How did a 1962 Greenpoint mom celebrate Mother’s Day? Maybe with a $5 haircut.

The Shop Small Retail crawl returned this week. Local activists are concerned about ExxonMobil’s new groundwater treatment facility.

Today’s bike-to-school event was rescheduled for next Friday. A Birds of a Feather alum is working on a new Williamsburg restaurant. Storm Books and Candy has a robust array of community programming on the horizon.

Closure announcements this week: Greenery Unlimited, Treehouse Brooklyn, and Copper + Plaid. Keep your eyes peeled for some “everything must go” sales.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you, and this one is courtesy of Republic Latin Fusion.

In and around North Brooklyn

How Greenpoint’s own Mike’s Hot Honey became so ubiquitous.

This local bodega will put your face on a shirt.

A carjacking attempt outside of a luxury Williamsburg building left a pedestrian injured.