Republic Latin Fusion (181 North 10th St.) is a restaurant and bar that focuses on the cultural and culinary diversity of Latin America with hints of Asian and Australian influences. The Williamsburg spot is known for its Instagrammable cocktails, and for this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, owner Syed Hossain has shared a cocktail recipe.

Republic Latin Fusion’s Rumba cocktail uses the local brand Illegal Mezcal and the restaurant’s homemade jalapeño-infused tequila. If you order this tropical cocktail at the restaurant, mint bitters in a perfume bottle are sprayed onto the drink tableside.

Learn how to make Republic Latin Fusion's Rumba cocktail below.

Republic Latin Fusion’s Rumba Cocktail

Ingredients

2 ounces of Illegal Mezcal

1 ounce of jalapeño tequila

.75 ounce of St. Germain liqueur

1 ounce of lime juice

1 ounce of pineapple puree

3 muddled cucumber slices

1 dash of saline solution (1:5 ratio salt to water)

1 dash of mint bitters

3 pineapple leaves (optional, for garnish)

1 cucumber skin dipped in Tajin and skewered on a stick (optional, for garnish)

Mint spray (optional, for garnish)

Directions