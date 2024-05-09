This Mother’s Day weekend, Greenpoint and Williamsburg are bursting with unique events sure to cater to every taste. Whether you’re looking to craft your own ceramics with a local artist at The WonderMart, stretch out at the season’s first Yoga Block Party, or volunteer to help clean and revitalize Bushwick Inlet Park, there’s something on the calendar for you. Not to forget, you can dive deep into heartfelt storytelling at the “Dear Mother” writing workshop on Mother’s Day, or explore the lush Amazon rainforest through an immersive VR experience at ESPIAL. Join us in celebrating a weekend full of creativity, community, and connection.

Friday, May 10

Create Your Own Ceramic Cup at The WonderMart with Local Potter Gracie

This Friday, discover the art of ceramics with a unique hands-on workshop at The WonderMart, located at 141 India Street. From 6:30 to 8:30 PM, join local potter Gracie for “Hand-built Ceramics 101,” where participants will learn hand-building fundamentals to craft their own one-of-a-kind teacups. The intimate session is limited to eight attendees, ensuring personalized guidance as you sculpt and glaze your creation. Additionally, you may have time to make a matching saucer or coaster. After the workshop, your pieces will be fired at Gracie’s studio and ready for pickup in four to six weeks. The cost includes all materials, firing fees, light snacks, and a 10% discount on any purchase at The WonderMart during the class. Secure your spot quickly for this creative evening!

Tickets are $75 HERE.

Saturday, May 11

Say ‘Om’ With the Season’s First Yoga Block Party at Banker’s Anchor

Kickstart your summer with the first Yoga Block Party (YBP) of the season this Saturday at Banker’s Anchor, located right behind the Lot Radio. Starting at 1:00 PM, this vibrant community event offers a 60-minute vinyasa flow session led by Jules and Ash, complemented by live vocals and guitar from Dustin Lowman during Savasana. The yoga is free and donation-based, welcoming all bodies, colors, and levels. Bring your mat and enjoy additional treats, including snack foods, juices from Licious Island Vibes, pizza from Rosa’s Pizza, and tea from Spring Affair. Don’t miss out on this blend of wellness, music, and community connection! For more information, visit hello@yogablockparty.org.

Register for free HERE.

v

Join the Community Clean-Up at Bushwick Inlet Park This Saturday

This Saturday, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, community members are invited to join the North Brooklyn Parks Alliance and Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park for “It’s My Park” day at Bushwick Inlet Park. Volunteers will engage in environmental stewardship by removing invasive species and restoring native plant life. The event promises a rewarding morning of park cleanup and community involvement. Gather in the park’s center near the sprinklers to participate in this free event.

For more details, contact info@nbkparks.org.



Sunday, May 12

“Dear Mother”: A Mother’s Day Writing Workshop & Open Mic Celebration

This Mother’s Day, explore the profound connections and complexities of motherhood at the “Dear Mother” writing workshop and open mic event. Held on Sunday from 6 to 9 PM at Easy Lover on Metropolitan Avenue, this evening is dedicated to uncovering and sharing stories about mothers and mother figures. Guided by prompts and a meditation exercise, participants will delve into the joys and challenges of motherhood, culminating in an open mic session where individuals are invited to share their written pieces. Whether you’re a parent, child, or simply someone who values storytelling, join for a nurturing and reflective evening to celebrate and articulate the diverse narratives that shape our understanding of motherhood. This workshop promises a supportive environment for expression, creativity, and community connection.

Tickets are between $12-$17 here.

“Amazonia Viva”: Dive into a Rainforest Immersion Screening Experience

Prepare for an extraordinary journey into the heart of the rainforest with “Amazonia Viva,” a VR Rain Forest Immersion Screening, happening Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 PM at ESPIAL, 97 Green Street. This immersive event, in partnership with the Interfaith Initiative, features a guided 3D VR experience by Dr. Glauber Loures de Assis, offering breathtaking footage that brings the vibrant ecosystem of the Amazon to life. An optional Rapé Ceremony (sacred shamanic medicine used by tribes of the Amazon) will follow the screening. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to connect with nature and explore the lush landscapes of the Amazon through cutting-edge virtual reality.

Tickets are $55 here.