A relatively new but already beloved tradition is back for another iteration—Greenpoint’s Shop Small Retail Crawl.

The Shop Small Retail Crawl aims to promote local small businesses through incentivizing customers with rewards. The Shop Small Retail Crawl first kicked off in fall 2022 and pops up in the fall and spring.

35 businesses are participating. Grab a passport, get stamped up, and get the chance to win prizes. And it doesn’t take much to do it: three stamps gets you a cute lil tote filled with swag.

For the first time, the crawl is adding food and drink retailers to the crawl, in this case, newcomer Gator and ice cream spot The Screen Door.

The event kicks off May 11 and lasts through May 19.

v